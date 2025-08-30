Three people wounded as a result of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

On the night of August 30, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russian army shelled the city with various types of weapons, and hits were recorded in residential areas. A fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

According to the official, the Russians attacked the regional center with various types of weapons. There are hits on residential buildings.

"The fire that arose as a result of the strikes is spreading," he added.

On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, a private house was destroyed.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.