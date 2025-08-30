Three people wounded as a result of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 29735 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 132797 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 119630 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 73295 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 84304 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 54920 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 108262 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 73476 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 69606 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 163577 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
55%
750mm
Popular news
Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv: President reported 25 deadAugust 29, 04:54 PM • 4642 views
Diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war - ZelenskyyAugust 29, 05:08 PM • 6104 views
Turkey severs all trade and economic ties with IsraelAugust 29, 05:25 PM • 22940 views
Mobilization of a single father in Zaporizhzhia: TCC denied information about illegal detentionAugust 29, 05:27 PM • 10842 views
Strike on Kyiv on the night of August 28: consequences of the shelling eliminatedPhotoAugust 29, 07:38 PM • 6540 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 100225 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 105376 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 132797 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 119630 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 108262 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ivan Fedorov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 36338 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 172822 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 200619 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 201387 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 186277 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
SWIFT
Financial Times

Three people wounded as a result of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

On the night of August 30, Zaporizhzhia was subjected to an enemy attack, as a result of which three people were wounded. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.

Three people wounded as a result of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

On the night of August 30, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Russian army shelled the city with various types of weapons, and hits were recorded in residential areas. A fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Three people injured as a result of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, the Russians attacked the regional center with various types of weapons. There are hits on residential buildings.

There are hits on residential buildings

- noted the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

"The fire that arose as a result of the strikes is spreading," he added.

Recall

On the night of August 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least three UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, a private house was destroyed.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia