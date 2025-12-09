Russians attacked a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia, one person injured

ukenru
03:34 PM • 3850 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 6358 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 12947 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 20815 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 41838 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 27496 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30175 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40294 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34046 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35443 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 20612 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 19303 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 16886 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 18419 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 15897 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 3850 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 15905 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 41838 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16231 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 59317 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 19306 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 25855 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 62524 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68127 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 78192 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Brent Crude
The Diplomat

Russians attacked a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Russian troops attacked a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a 58-year-old man was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance.

Russians attacked a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia, one person injured

The occupiers attacked a funeral service car with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The Russians hit a funeral service car with an FPV drone. The car was damaged.

- Fedorov reported.

According to him, a 58-year-old man was injured and is currently receiving all necessary assistance.

Attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk: number of injured increased to 1609.12.25, 07:23 • 3242 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov