Russians attacked a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia, one person injured

The occupiers attacked a funeral service car with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The Russians hit a funeral service car with an FPV drone. The car was damaged. - Fedorov reported.

According to him, a 58-year-old man was injured and is currently receiving all necessary assistance.

