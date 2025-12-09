Russians attacked a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia, one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a 58-year-old man was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance.
The occupiers attacked a funeral service car with an FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
The Russians hit a funeral service car with an FPV drone. The car was damaged.
According to him, a 58-year-old man was injured and is currently receiving all necessary assistance.
