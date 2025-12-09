Attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk: number of injured increased to 16

The number of injured due to enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk on December 8 increased to 16. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

According to him, during the day, the occupiers launched 642 attacks on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, Russian troops carried out 13 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Ternivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvyanka, and Verkhnia Tersa. In addition:

407 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, Pryluky, Uspenivka;

4 MLRS shellings were carried out on the territory of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, and Dobropillya;

218 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Pryluky.

"130 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov added.

As a result of the Russian strike on December 7 in Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims increased to 7 people.

