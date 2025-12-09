Attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk: number of injured increased to 16

$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.7m/s
90%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 7382 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 8156 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 4588 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 8298 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 4012 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 11772 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 39008 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 35734 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 36238 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 46632 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 15503 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 46633 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 58887 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69085 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 69803 views
Attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk: number of injured increased to 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The number of injured due to enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk on December 8 increased to 16 people. The occupiers launched 642 strikes on 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including 13 air strikes and 407 UAV attacks.

Attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk: number of injured increased to 16

The number of injured due to enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk on December 8 increased to 16. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, during the day, the occupiers launched 642 attacks on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, Russian troops carried out 13 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Ternivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvyanka, and Verkhnia Tersa. In addition:

  • 407 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, Pryluky, Uspenivka;
    • 4 MLRS shellings were carried out on the territory of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, and Dobropillya;
      • 218 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Pryluky.

        "130 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov added.

        Recall

        As a result of the Russian strike on December 7 in Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims increased to 7 people.

        Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 1926.11.25, 07:09 • 18335 views

