Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, November 25, has increased to 19. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private sector houses were damaged due to the enemy attack in three districts of Zaporizhzhia. A dormitory of an educational institution, as well as non-residential buildings and premises, were also damaged.

In total, the Russian army launched 11 strikes on the city. Currently, all municipal services of the city are involved in restoration work. Where the damage is minor, specialists are boarding up windows with OSB boards, repairing balconies, and restoring the airtightness of apartments. As for houses that have suffered significant damage, an inspection will be carried out - Fedorov wrote.

He promised that Zaporizhzhia would not leave its residents alone with challenges, "help will be provided to everyone."

Recall

On the evening of November 25, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a fire broke out on several floors.

Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight wounded