November 25, 04:32 PM • 15784 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 31173 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 25310 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 24392 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 21295 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 15070 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 14779 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 32866 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 14091 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 12050 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Publications
Exclusives
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on November 25, the number of injured increased to 19. 31 multi-story buildings, 20 private houses, a dormitory, and non-residential buildings were damaged.

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, November 25, has increased to 19. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private sector houses were damaged due to the enemy attack in three districts of Zaporizhzhia. A dormitory of an educational institution, as well as non-residential buildings and premises, were also damaged.

In total, the Russian army launched 11 strikes on the city. Currently, all municipal services of the city are involved in restoration work. Where the damage is minor, specialists are boarding up windows with OSB boards, repairing balconies, and restoring the airtightness of apartments. As for houses that have suffered significant damage, an inspection will be carried out

- Fedorov wrote.

He promised that Zaporizhzhia would not leave its residents alone with challenges, "help will be provided to everyone."

Recall

On the evening of November 25, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a fire broke out on several floors.

Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight wounded23.11.25, 07:10 • 17529 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia