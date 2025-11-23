Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight wounded

Two people died and eight more were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Sunday, November 23. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the strikes hit the Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts of the region.

2 high-rise buildings, a shop premises, and cars were damaged - Fedorov wrote.

Recall

On Saturday evening, November 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. A shop and nearby buildings were damaged.

Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy likely attacking with MLRS