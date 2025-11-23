Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy night strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and eight were injured. Two high-rise buildings, a shop, and cars were damaged.
Two people died and eight more were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Sunday, November 23. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the strikes hit the Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts of the region.
2 high-rise buildings, a shop premises, and cars were damaged
Recall
On Saturday evening, November 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. A shop and nearby buildings were damaged.
