Combined Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 16-year-old girl among the injured

On the night of October 5, as a result of a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and at least six were injured. Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attack claimed one life - the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, as a result of the enemy shelling, at least six people were injured as of 03:50.

Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl - Fedorov wrote.

People continue to seek medical help.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, power and water supply disruptions occurred in the city. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.