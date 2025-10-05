Combined Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 16-year-old girl among the injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia on October 5, one person was killed and at least six were injured, including a 16-year-old girl. The city suffered 10 hits, causing power and water supply disruptions.
On the night of October 5, as a result of a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and at least six were injured. Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.
The enemy attack claimed one life
According to Fedorov, as a result of the enemy shelling, at least six people were injured as of 03:50.
Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl
People continue to seek medical help.
Recall
On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, power and water supply disruptions occurred in the city. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.