Combined Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 16-year-old girl among the injured

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 29504 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 84323 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 82120 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 90673 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 113420 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 89873 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 44059 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52771 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35204 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22413 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
97%
744mm
Popular news
Third attack in a year: Russian rebels helped Ukrainian fighters hit one of the largest oil refineries in RussiaOctober 4, 03:35 PM • 3934 views
Elections in the Czech Republic: Babiš's party leads after more than half of the votes countedOctober 4, 03:46 PM • 9736 views
Zelenskyy extended sanctions against Russian businessmen and introduced new restrictions for the military and oil sectorsOctober 4, 04:04 PM • 7298 views
Six people arrested in UK in connection with Manchester synagogue terror plotOctober 4, 04:30 PM • 6038 views
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary electionsOctober 4, 05:24 PM • 32902 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 84341 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 58068 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 70005 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 113425 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 89875 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ivan Fedorov
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
Shostka
Czech Republic
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 34451 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 32926 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 82127 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 44593 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 46869 views
Actual
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News

Combined Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 16-year-old girl among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

As a result of a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia on October 5, one person was killed and at least six were injured, including a 16-year-old girl. The city suffered 10 hits, causing power and water supply disruptions.

Combined Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 16-year-old girl among the injured

On the night of October 5, as a result of a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and at least six were injured. Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attack claimed one life

- the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, as a result of the enemy shelling, at least six people were injured as of 03:50.

Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl

- Fedorov wrote.

People continue to seek medical help.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, power and water supply disruptions occurred in the city. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Shahed-136
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia