Administrative building on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian shelling - OVA

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
11:31 PM • 464 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - Axios
07:15 PM • 12333 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
06:40 PM • 19060 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 16034 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 16813 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 17157 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 16073 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 18642 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
October 17, 01:38 PM • 20370 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13860 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1.9m/s
77%
752mm
Popular news
In the center of Kyiv, men in civilian clothes "packed up" other civilian men: the National Police reactedVideoOctober 17, 05:11 PM • 11306 views
Wave of desertion among occupiers hits Kherson direction - ATESHOctober 17, 05:23 PM • 9086 views
US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump07:07 PM • 9784 views
"Your mom": White House rudely responded to a journalist who asked who exactly chose Budapest as the venue for Trump-Putin talks07:22 PM • 9260 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM • 5870 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 59277 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 84944 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 112678 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 79233 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 103699 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend08:07 PM • 5924 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 27827 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 57048 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 104852 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 81004 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
Truth Social
Nord Stream
Financial Times

Administrative building on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian shelling - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 18, causing a fire in an administrative building. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured.

Administrative building on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian shelling - OVA

On the night of Saturday, October 18, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in an administrative building. Preliminary, there are no dead or wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.  

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in an administrative building

- the official wrote in his Telegram.

According to Fedorov, no information about casualties has been received.

Emergency services are already eliminating the consequences.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, October 18, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region. 

Ukraine cannot counter Russian ballistic strikes with its own air defense – Zelenskyy17.10.25, 23:15 • 764 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia