Administrative building on fire in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian shelling - OVA

On the night of Saturday, October 18, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in an administrative building. Preliminary, there are no dead or wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in an administrative building - the official wrote in his Telegram.

According to Fedorov, no information about casualties has been received.

Emergency services are already eliminating the consequences.

On the night of Saturday, October 18, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region.

