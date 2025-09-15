$41.310.00
Part of Zaporizhzhia district still without electricity after russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Due to the night shelling by Russian troops, part of the Zaporizhzhia district, including Balabyne and Kushuhum, was left without electricity, affecting almost 4,900 subscribers. Energy workers are working on restoration, planning to complete the work by the end of the day.

Part of Zaporizhzhia district still without electricity after russia's night attack

Part of the Zaporizhzhia district was left without electricity due to a night attack by Russian troops, updated data was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Part of the Zaporizhzhia district is without electricity as a result of a night enemy shelling. Balabyne is completely de-energized, Kushuhum is partially - almost 4900 subscribers are left without electricity in total

- Fedorov wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration indicated that energy workers are already working to restore power supply to the community. "The work should be completed by the end of the day," he noted.

Addition

According to data from Fedorov, over the past day in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of enemy attacks on the Polohy district, one person died and two more were injured. In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 607 strikes on 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three reports were received about damage to private houses and outbuildings.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov