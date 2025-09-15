The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on fire
On the night of September 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. One community is without electricity, private houses are on fire, and there are no casualties reported so far.
On the night of Monday, September 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
He said that as a result of the attack, there is no electricity supply in one of the communities.
Private houses are on fire. Preliminarily, no casualties
On September 10, the Russian army launched 527 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured.
