The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

On the night of September 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. One community is without electricity, private houses are on fire, and there are no casualties reported so far.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on fire

On the night of Monday, September 15, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

He said that as a result of the attack, there is no electricity supply in one of the communities.

Private houses are on fire. Preliminarily, no casualties

- wrote Fedorov.

Recall

On September 10, the Russian army launched 527 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, a couple was injured10.09.25, 18:51 • 4768 views

