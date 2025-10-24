Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street and met with Starmer

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1822 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 4598 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 7888 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
07:57 AM • 19516 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 35614 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53635 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 25093 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 19285 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21682 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31507 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
92%
741mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday07:11 AM • 28949 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31863 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 31239 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 16952 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 21735 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1884 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 12299 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 13407 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53660 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 54706 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 356 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 17247 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 32175 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 28531 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 32569 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Facebook

Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street and met with Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street. This happened after Zelenskyy's meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street and met with Starmer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Great Britain, arrived at the residence of the head of the British government on Downing Street and met with the country's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, British media reported, according to UNN.

Details

As Sky News notes, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street, where a red carpet was rolled out for him.

"He was again warmly greeted by Sir Keir Starmer. They hugged and then posed for photos outside Number 10," the publication writes.

Then they went inside.

This happened after Zelenskyy met with King Charles earlier today at Windsor Castle.

Zelenskyy met King Charles at Windsor Castle24.10.25, 13:42 • 1346 views

A meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine is expected today with Zelenskyy's participation.

"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed24.10.25, 10:50 • 35649 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy