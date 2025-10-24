Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street and met with Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street. This happened after Zelenskyy's meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Great Britain, arrived at the residence of the head of the British government on Downing Street and met with the country's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, British media reported, according to UNN.
As Sky News notes, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street, where a red carpet was rolled out for him.
"He was again warmly greeted by Sir Keir Starmer. They hugged and then posed for photos outside Number 10," the publication writes.
Then they went inside.
This happened after Zelenskyy met with King Charles earlier today at Windsor Castle.
A meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine is expected today with Zelenskyy's participation.
