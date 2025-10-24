Zelenskyy met King Charles at Windsor Castle
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the King of Great Britain at Windsor Castle. He was greeted with a royal salute and the Ukrainian anthem, after which he inspected the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards.
Zelenskyy was given a royal salute and the Ukrainian anthem was played as he entered the castle quadrangle.
The President of Ukraine was then invited to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards.
Zelenskyy then thanked the guard who led the inspection, as the public watched from the gates.
He was then led inside.
According to media reports, it is known that after the meeting with the King, Zelenskyy will also go to Downing Street to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
