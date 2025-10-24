$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 24457 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 19133 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 35772 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 18378 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 16115 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 19734 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31229 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29688 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29860 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy met King Charles at Windsor Castle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the King of Great Britain at Windsor Castle. He was greeted with a royal salute and the Ukrainian anthem, after which he inspected the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards.

Zelenskyy met King Charles at Windsor Castle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the King of Great Britain at Windsor Castle, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Zelenskyy was given a royal salute and the Ukrainian anthem was played as he entered the castle quadrangle.

The President of Ukraine was then invited to inspect the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards.

Zelenskyy to visit London for meeting of coalition of the willing - Media20.10.25, 18:08 • 3514 views

Zelenskyy then thanked the guard who led the inspection, as the public watched from the gates.

He was then led inside.

Add

According to media reports, it is known that after the meeting with the King, Zelenskyy will also go to Downing Street to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed24.10.25, 10:50 • 24477 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy