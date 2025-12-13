$42.270.01
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times
The Washington Post

King Charles III reports progress in cancer treatment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

King Charles III of Great Britain reported significant progress in his cancer treatment, noting that the treatment is yielding good results. The monarch urged citizens to take advantage of screening programs.

King Charles III reports progress in cancer treatment

King Charles III of Great Britain stated that his cancer treatment is showing significant progress. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.  

Details

On Friday evening, December 12, King Charles III of Great Britain spoke about his fight against cancer, noting that the treatment is yielding good results and his condition should improve in the new year.

Today I can share good news with you: thanks to early diagnosis, effective treatment, and adherence to doctor's prescriptions, my own cancer treatment schedule can be shortened in the new year.

- he said.

The 77-year-old monarch called this important stage of his recovery "a personal blessing" and urged citizens to use screening programs, including the new online service Screening Checker in the UK, and thanked doctors, nurses, researchers, and charity workers for their work.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the treatment is still ongoing, but doctors are satisfied with the results and are moving to a preventive phase with constant medical supervision.

Recall

In February 2024, it became known that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer during surgery. Further diagnostic tests revealed a form of cancer. 

In March 2025, King Charles III was hospitalized due to an adverse reaction to treatment.

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the World
Carcinoma
charity
Charles III
Great Britain