King Charles III reports progress in cancer treatment

King Charles III of Great Britain stated that his cancer treatment is showing significant progress. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

On Friday evening, December 12, King Charles III of Great Britain spoke about his fight against cancer, noting that the treatment is yielding good results and his condition should improve in the new year.

Today I can share good news with you: thanks to early diagnosis, effective treatment, and adherence to doctor's prescriptions, my own cancer treatment schedule can be shortened in the new year. - he said.

The 77-year-old monarch called this important stage of his recovery "a personal blessing" and urged citizens to use screening programs, including the new online service Screening Checker in the UK, and thanked doctors, nurses, researchers, and charity workers for their work.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the treatment is still ongoing, but doctors are satisfied with the results and are moving to a preventive phase with constant medical supervision.

In February 2024, it became known that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer during surgery. Further diagnostic tests revealed a form of cancer.

In March 2025, King Charles III was hospitalized due to an adverse reaction to treatment.

