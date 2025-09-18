"Special Privilege": Trump Thanks King Charles III for Reception at Windsor Castle

US President Donald Trump, during a banquet hosted by the King of Great Britain, expressed deep gratitude on behalf of himself and his wife Melania to Charles III and the Queen for hosting them at Windsor Castle. This was reported by BBC, informs UNN.

Details

According to Trump, it was a "special privilege" for him to be the first American president to be "twice received here on a state visit."

Great respect for you and great respect for your country - said the head of the White House.

He emphasized that this was his second state visit, which is "the first."

Perhaps this will also be the last time. I hope it really will be. - Trump joked to the smiles of those present.

At the same time, he recalled the "bond" between Great Britain and the United States. Speaking of the "special relationship," Trump indicated that from an American perspective, the word "special" "doesn't quite convey their essence," as the countries are united by a number of things, including history, language, and transcendent ties of culture, tradition, origin, and destiny.

Recall

US President Donald Trump violated royal protocol several times upon arrival at Windsor Castle. In particular, already during the handshake, Trump raised his left hand, touching Prince William. He then patted King Charles III on the back, after which he overtook him and walked ahead with a guard.

King Charles III called for support for Ukraine at a banquet for US President Trump