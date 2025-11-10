King Charles III covertly influenced Trump's support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

King Charles III of Great Britain played an important, unspoken role in ensuring that US President Donald Trump more actively supported Ukraine after a tense February meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office in February. The head of state said this in an interview with The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, in September, Trump visited Britain and held a personal meeting with the King.

I don't know all the details, but I understand that His Majesty sent important signals to President Trump. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Trump respects the King and considers him "very important" - which is a real compliment for the US President, one he doesn't give to "very many people."

"His Majesty is very sensitive to our people. Perhaps 'sensitive' is not quite the right word. He is very supportive of us," the president noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump violated royal protocol several times upon his arrival at Windsor Castle. In particular, during the handshake, Trump raised his left hand, touching Prince William. He then patted King Charles III on the back, after which he overtook him and walked ahead with a guardsman.

Coincidence? British King Camilla's wife and US First Lady chose dresses in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the banquet