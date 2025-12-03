$42.340.08
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
11:38 PM • 4428 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
10:18 PM • 9422 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 22353 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 59187 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 43738 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 35248 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 32459 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58285 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 54880 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, will most likely not receive more than $600,000 for early eviction from Royal Lodge. The Crown Estate concluded that compensation would not be paid due to the possible need for repairs.

Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge

The former Duke of York and younger brother of King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is unlikely to receive compensation of more than $600,000 for early eviction from the Royal Lodge residence in Windsor. This is reported by CNN with reference to the Crown Estate, reports UNN.

Details

Andrew lived at Royal Lodge since 2003. Queen Elizabeth II granted him permission to live in the house, which belongs to the Crown, and the Duke himself paid 1 million pounds for the right to reside there. According to the 75-year lease agreement, which was to run until June 15, 2078, Andrew was responsible for the repair and maintenance of the property.

King Charles ordered his brother to leave the estate in Windsor Park, west of London, after he announced in October that Andrew would be stripped of his 'prince' title due to a scandal related to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

- CNN post says.

After Andrew's departure, the Crown Estate assessed the condition of the estate and concluded that compensation for the termination of the lease would most likely not be paid. At the same time, they clarified: he could receive 488,342 pounds sterling (approximately 644 thousand dollars), but only on the condition that no repairs or damage remediation would be required after the lease ended.

Royal Lodge includes a swimming pool, an aviary, six separate cottages, a gardener's house, and accommodation for police officers who provide security for the royal family.

It is noted that Andrew will move to the Sandringham estate, which is located approximately 160 km north of London and is privately owned by the British monarch. The funding for his new home will be provided by King Charles III from his personal funds, however, according to a source from the royal family, the move will not take place until after the Christmas holidays.

Recall

It was previously reported that Prince Andrew is negotiating with King Charles about moving out of the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for over 20 years. This comes amid public backlash over a free lease agreement and involvement in the Epstein case.

King Charles urged Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson not to draw attention during the royal family's Christmas celebrations amid new mentions of their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Vita Zelenetska

