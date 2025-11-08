US Congress demands questioning of ex-Prince Andrew over his ties to Epstein

Democrats in the United States Congress are calling on King Charles III's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to appear for questioning regarding his ties to accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This is reported by UNN with reference to an official letter from the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Details

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, has asked former Prince Andrew to provide testimony for an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's associates. The letter was signed by 16 Democrats.

New York Post: Epstein claimed prosecutors offered him freedom for exposing Trump - cellmate

It states that Andrew may have information about Epstein's activities due to their long-standing friendship and previously documented accusations against the ex-prince. He was invited to participate in an interview with the Committee.

It is indicated that Andrew was a passenger on Epstein's planes from 1999 to 2006 — a period when, according to the Committee, Epstein committed crimes. The Committee is also interested in financial documents related to Epstein, where a supposed "Massage for Andrew" is mentioned.

Epstein had accounts at Goldman Sachs and HSBC: new court documents reveal details

Democrats recalled the memoirs of Virginia Giuffre, who claims that Andrew sexually assaulted her without consent, and her fears of possible retaliation for the accusations.

New scandal in Britain: Prince Andrew hired "trolls" to put internet pressure on accuser Virginia Giuffre

There was allegedly a one-year non-disclosure agreement between Giuffre and the ex-prince to protect the reputation of the Royal Family.

The Committee expects a response from Andrew by November 20, 2025.

Epstein case

The scandal surrounding financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a prison cell in 2019 under unexplained circumstances, has caused a wave of public outrage in the United States for years. His case involves dozens of influential figures, including politicians, businessmen, and even members of royal families.

Along with Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted, who, according to the investigation, helped recruit underage girls for sexual exploitation.

The current wave of interest in the so-called "Epstein files" arose after certain documents in the case were released, but the names of key figures were redacted. The public and a number of US lawmakers are demanding full disclosure of information, and legal disputes over the legality of such subpoenas have been ongoing for years.

Recall

Prince Andrew is negotiating with King Charles about moving out of the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for over 20 years. This comes amid public backlash over a free lease agreement and involvement in the Epstein case.

King Charles urged Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson not to draw attention during the royal family's Christmas celebrations amid new mentions of their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ex-Prince Andrew, brother of Charles III, will bid farewell to his military title