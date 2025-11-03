The former Duke of York will lose his naval rank, which he retained even after renouncing other military positions. This was confirmed by UK Defense Minister John Healey.

UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The British government will strip former Prince Andrew, King Charles III's brother, of the honorary title of Vice-Admiral – the only one he retained after renouncing other military positions in 2022. UK Defense Minister John Healey spoke about this on Sunday on BBC One with Laura Kuenssberg.

"We have seen Andrew relinquish the honorary positions he held throughout his military service, and again, guided by the King, we are now working to strip him of his last title of Vice-Admiral." - said Healey.

"Overall, the government has been guided by the decisions and rulings made by the King. In defense, everything is exactly the same," added the head of the British Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, King Charles announced that his younger brother Andrew had been stripped of his royal titles amid growing public disapproval of the 65-year-old's ties to the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Recall

UNN reported that pressure is growing in the UK on Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – they are being offered to "leave the Royal Estate." King Charles III's brother is embroiled in scandals and the Epstein case. Currently, the now ex-Prince Andrew is negotiating to settle in the former homes of Princes William and Harry.

