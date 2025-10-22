$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2486 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4350 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4116 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 5950 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15184 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16861 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26027 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31497 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Publications
Exclusives
Charles III to become first British monarch in 500 years to pray with the Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

King Charles III will hold a joint prayer with Pope Leo XIV during an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel. This is the first time in five centuries that a British monarch will publicly pray with the pontiff.

Charles III to become first British monarch in 500 years to pray with the Pope

King Charles III, who is on a state visit to the Vatican in the middle of this week, will pray with Pope Leo XIV during an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Charles III is making an official visit to the Vatican this week and is scheduled to hold a historic prayer in the Sistine Chapel with the Pope, after which he will become the first British king in five centuries, since the schism between the churches, to publicly pray with the pontiff.

The service will bring together clergy and choirs from both the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of England, of which King Charles III is the Supreme Governor. The visit is considered an important symbol of reconciliation.

Addition

Charles III's visit comes at a delicate time for the British king following new revelations about his brother, Prince Andrew, who is embroiled in the scandal surrounding the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Recall

On his 76th birthday, King Charles III opened two new food distribution centers to help those in need.

Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saints20.10.25, 04:06 • 16902 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Charles III
Vatican City