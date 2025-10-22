Charles III to become first British monarch in 500 years to pray with the Pope

King Charles III, who is on a state visit to the Vatican in the middle of this week, will pray with Pope Leo XIV during an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel. This is reported by UNN with reference to AFP.



Charles III is making an official visit to the Vatican this week and is scheduled to hold a historic prayer in the Sistine Chapel with the Pope, after which he will become the first British king in five centuries, since the schism between the churches, to publicly pray with the pontiff.

The service will bring together clergy and choirs from both the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of England, of which King Charles III is the Supreme Governor. The visit is considered an important symbol of reconciliation.

Charles III's visit comes at a delicate time for the British king following new revelations about his brother, Prince Andrew, who is embroiled in the scandal surrounding the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

