King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Vatican ahead of a historic meeting with the Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 514 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived at the Vatican for a historic meeting with the Pope. Charles will be the first British monarch in 500 years to pray publicly with the Pope.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Vatican ahead of a historic meeting with the Pope

British King Charles is making a historic state visit to the Holy See – he will be the first British monarch in half a millennium to publicly pray with the Pope. This is reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

His Majesty, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, arrived at the ceremonial entrance to the Apostolic Palace in the San Damaso courtyard, having driven through the famous St. Peter's Square.

The couple was met by the Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household — the Reverend Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza.

Camilla was dressed in a black silk dress by Fiona Clare, a mantilla by Philip Treacy, and a raspberry-colored cross-shaped brooch that previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

By tradition, Pope Leo waited inside the palace to greet the guests.

The day's ceremonial events began with an honor guard provided by the famous Swiss Guard and the playing of the national anthems of Great Britain and the Vatican City State.

The Swiss Guard is one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious military formations. Its members can only be Roman Catholics from Switzerland who have undergone military training. They perform ceremonial functions and guard the Pope.

Their Majesties also met with a group of "Papal Gentlemen" and the "Gentleman of the Pope," Prince Windisch-Graetz Mariano Hugo, after which they were invited inside.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, British King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will make an official visit to the Vatican this autumn. They will meet with Pope Leo XIV, the visit was canceled in April due to the deteriorating health of the late Pope Francis.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Queen Camilla
Charles III
Great Britain
Vatican City