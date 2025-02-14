Yegor Kurtzev wins gold medal in figure skating at the 2025 UEFA World Championships

Ukrainian figure skater Yegor Kurtzev won the men's singles skating tournament at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2025 in Batumi, Georgia. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the boys' competition, the 15-year-old skater was first after the short program with a personal best of 68.66 points and did not give up the lead in the free skate. With a score of 130.15 points, the student of Olga Kurovska and Vitaliy Yegorov won gold, the second for Ukraine at the 2025 IIUF, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Vladislav Churakov from Estonia took silver (119.62) and Swiss Gion Schmid bronze (114.84).

Currently, the Ukrainian national team is in 5th place in the medal standings with 2 gold and 2 bronze medals.

Recall

Viktoriia Khvostenko and Taras Tarasyuk won in the single mixed relay with a score of 40:20.7. The Ukrainian duo showed the best shooting, using only 3 additional rounds for 40 targets.