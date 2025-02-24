ukenru
Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason

Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107974 views

The Italian singer Olly refused to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 due to the coincidence of dates with his solo tour. The artist decided to focus on concerts instead of traveling to Basel.

A week after winning the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, Italian singer Olly refused to participate in the song contest. He announced this on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the singer, he had to choose between a trip to Basel for the Eurovision Song Contest and a solo concert tour, because their dates coincided.

I don't think you'll be upset if I postpone my concerts for Eurovision, but I firmly believe that I need to sort out everything that's happening to me before looking to the future to continue my favorite live shows, which I always talk about with infinite pride

- the performer explained his decision.

He also thanked his fans for their support in the national selection and wished success to the person who will represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest instead.

"Some might say I'm giving up on my dream, but I believe I'm just choosing to live it at my own pace," Olly summarized.

Recall

The band Ziferblat with the song "Bird Of Pray" won the national selection for the Ukrainian representative song at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2025 to be held in May in Switzerland. As in previous years, the winner of the selection was determined by the results of the jury (half of the points) and the audience (the other half of the points).

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

CultureNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
italyItaly

