Americans and Russians secretly discussed the war in Ukraine through a Swiss channel - Reuters

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26936 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 91241 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53560 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111807 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99179 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112276 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116622 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149825 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115131 views

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52759 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106543 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64040 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 25427 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 91241 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149825 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140688 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173161 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21769 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50403 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133020 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134914 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163336 views
Americans and Russians secretly discussed the war in Ukraine through a Swiss channel - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30774 views

Representatives of the USA and Russia are meeting informally in Switzerland to discuss the war in Ukraine. The meetings are taking place with the participation of individuals with diplomatic experience, although their official status remains unclear.

Representatives from the USA and Russia have been quietly meeting in Switzerland in recent months for informal discussions on the war in Ukraine, including just last week, according to three sources familiar with the matter, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The sources described the talks as a backchannel, with some contacts taking place in the transition period after the victory of US President Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

While the participants have diplomatic and security experience, they are not government officials, and it was unclear whether they were dispatched by their governments, two sources said. The sources declined to name the participants.

At least a small number of Trump advisers are aware of the meetings, said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Many other details remain unclear, including the meeting agendas, whether Ukrainians were present, and when the meetings began.

But the previously unreported meetings, the publication writes, "highlight behind-the-scenes efforts by the US and Russia to explore ways to end the war in Ukraine, despite the near-freezing of official contacts during the tenure of Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden".

On Tuesday, US officials met with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

US and Russia agree on 4 principles following talks in Saudi Arabia - Rubio25.02.18, 16:16 • 33662 views

One of the sources described the negotiations in Switzerland as "second track" discussions - diplomatic jargon for unofficial dialogue aimed at improving communication and exchanging ideas, rather than developing specific proposals.

The White House National Security Council, the Ukrainian government, and the Russian Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Two sources said at least one meeting took place in Geneva during the Munich Security Conference last week.

Last year, Reuters reported on separate second-track negotiations in 2023 and early 2024, when Putin sent signals that he was ready to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine. These talks appeared to have led nowhere, the publication writes.

In 2023, NBC reported that former US national security officials had held secret talks with Russians believed to be close to the Kremlin, and some eventually met with Lavrov.

One source suggested that the second-track negotiations have become less relevant as US and Russian officials have recently established official channels of dialogue.

Russian delegation called the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia “positive”25.02.18, 15:00 • 25819 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

