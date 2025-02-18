Russian delegation called the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia “positive”

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66271 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109083 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80557 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46356 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73792 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103622 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115873 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143104 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33131 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73792 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133923 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135804 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164113 views
Russian delegation called the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia “positive”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25820 views

In Saudi Arabia, diplomats from the Russian Federation and the United States held four-hour talks. The parties discussed economic cooperation and energy prices.

The talks in Riyadh between senior Russian and U.S. diplomats on Tuesday were "positive," Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and a member of Moscow's negotiating team in Saudi Arabia, told CNN, UNN reports.

Details

He added that the negotiations lasted more than 4 hours and have ended for today.

Reuters reports that Russia says it will hold separate talks with the United States on future economic cooperation.

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters that "U.S. and Russian officials separately discussed the future of economic cooperation, including global energy prices.

US, Russia agree to create teams to begin work to end war in Ukraine “as soon as possible” - State Department18.02.25, 14:58 • 37493 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
reutersReuters
riyadhRiyadh
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising