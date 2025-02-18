Russian delegation called the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia “positive”

The talks in Riyadh between senior Russian and U.S. diplomats on Tuesday were "positive," Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund and a member of Moscow's negotiating team in Saudi Arabia, told CNN, UNN reports.

Details

He added that the negotiations lasted more than 4 hours and have ended for today.

Reuters reports that Russia says it will hold separate talks with the United States on future economic cooperation.

Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters that "U.S. and Russian officials separately discussed the future of economic cooperation, including global energy prices.

US, Russia agree to create teams to begin work to end war in Ukraine “as soon as possible” - State Department