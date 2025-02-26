Credit transfers dominate: how Ukrainians made payments in 2024

In 2024, more than 3.6 billion payment transactions were made in Ukraine, including credit and debit transfers.

This was reported by the NBU.

Credit transfers: leaders among payment transactions

The main form of transfers in 2024 was credit transfers. In total, the year saw:

3.6 billion transactions within Ukraine worth more than UAH 43 trillion;

5.7 million international remittances to Ukraine amounting to USD 69.27 billion (in equivalent);

1.4 million remittances from Ukraine amounting to USD 77.06 billion (in equivalent).

The largest number of transactions within the country were made by individuals (85.7% of all transactions), while business entities are leading in terms of the amount, having made 91.1% of the total amount of transfers.

In terms of cross-border transactions, most of the funds came to Ukraine from the European Union (44.97%), Switzerland (21.71%), and the United States (11.88%).

At the same time, 94.1% of the amount of international transfers in favor of Ukrainian companies were related to foreign economic activity.

Statistics for business

Among the cross-border transactions from Ukraine, the largest volume was made by businesses, especially for international trade transactions (exports/imports), which accounted for 99.8% of the total amount of such transfers.

What changes due to the new reporting? Since 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine has started publishing data on the use of credit transfers and debits, which allows for a better assessment of the volume of payment transactions.

These reports comply with the international standards of the European Central Bank and other leading financial institutions.

However, since data collection only began in 2023, it will be possible to compare these results with previous years only in mid-2025.

