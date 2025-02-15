Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025

The winners of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, the band Ziferblat, have signed a contract to represent Ukraine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, the organizers of the national selection said on Saturday, UNN reports.

"Suspilne Broadcasting has signed a contract to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with winners of the national selection - the band Ziferblat. The musicians will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest," the statement reads.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland. According to the results of the draw, Ziferblat will perform in the first part of the first semi-final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 17, and the semifinals will be held on May 13 and May 15, 2025.

Public Broadcasting, a member of the European Broadcasting Union, organizes and conducts the selection of the song and the representative of Ukraine, as well as ensures the participation of the representative of Ukraine in Eurovision 2025.