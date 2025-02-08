Ukraine will be represented by Ziferblat at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

The band Ziferblat with the song "Bird Of Pray" won the national selection of the song representing Ukraine at the international Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which will be held in May in Switzerland. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian media.

Details

As in previous years, the winner was determined by the jury (half of the points) and the audience (the other half of the points). The audience voted both via SMS and the Diia app. According to the data in Diia, almost 362.4 thousand people voted using the latter method.

It is noteworthy that the national selection with the contestants' performances was broadcast in a recording, not live. The performances were accompanied by sign language interpretation. Later, the results of the competition were announced live.

The show was hosted by Timur Miroshnichenko, Maria Efrosinina and stand-up comedian Vasyl Baidak. The jury, like last year, included Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala and the leader of the rock band Bez Obmezheniy (No Limits) Sergey Tanchynets.

When "Eurovision-2025"

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel in 2025, as Nemo won in Sweden with the song The Code.

The grand final of the competition is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, and the semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and 15. The event will be held at the arena of St. Jakobshalle.

38 countries will participate in the competition, of which 32 will compete in the semi-finals. Up to 20 semi-finalists will advance to the finals. In addition, the representatives of the "big five" countries (Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), as well as the winner of the previous year, Switzerland, will automatically enter the finals.

The Swiss broadcasting company SRG SSR has already announced the hosts of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. They were Geisel Brugger, Michelle Gunziker and Sandra Studer.

When will Ukraine perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel? Results of the draw