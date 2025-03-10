The band Ziferblat has updated the song "Bird of Pray" for Eurovision 2025
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat presented the contest version of the song "Bird of Pray" for their performance at Eurovision 2025 in Basel. The updated composition features orchestral sound and new vocal parts in the chorus.
Ukraine will be represented at Eurovision 2025 by the band Ziferblat. Recently, the musicians presented the contest version of the song "Bird of Pray," with which they will perform in Basel.
Ziferblat presented the contest version of the song "Bird of Pray," with which they will perform at the 69th song contest, which will take place in Basel, Switzerland. The video was published on the official Eurovision YouTube channel.
The composition was worked on by sound producer Anton Chiliby, who also created contest tracks for alyona alyona & Jerry Heil and Kalush Orchestra.
In the chorus of "Bird of Pray," the vocal parts have changed slightly. The arrangement also includes orchestral sound. The composition now has a more "cinematic scope."
In early February, as part of the selection for Eurovision 2025, there was a performance by 10 finalists and stars of the Ukrainian show business. The winner was determined by voting from the jury and viewers through Diia and SMS.