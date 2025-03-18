UK and EU advance talks on seizing of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107322 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168981 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343022 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173486 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144819 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196109 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20709 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23847 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38266 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47239 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135812 views
UK and EU advance talks on seizing of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 21121 views

The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.

UK and EU advance talks on seizing of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The United Kingdom and the European Union will advance talks on how to seize frozen Russian assets in order to jointly increase defense spending, amid searching for ways to increase economic pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before any peace talks to end his war with Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Foreign Minister David Lammy and EU chief diplomat Kaya Kallas will consider "innovative initiatives" to jointly increase European defense funding and increase military readiness at a meeting in London on Tuesday, the British Foreign Office said.

The talks will include how Europe ensures it has the right legal and financial cover to seize billions in Russian assets, according to people familiar with the matter

- the publication says.

Progress is being made despite resistance from some European countries, such as Belgium and Germany, which remain concerned that confiscation could breach the principle of state immunity under international law and affect the euro, they said.

"It is not the United States that has raised consistent concerns about sovereign assets...it’s actually within Europe," Lammy said in the House of Commons on Monday. A change of administration in Germany may allow the country to change its position on this issue, he said.

Lammy and Kallas will also discuss the EU’s proposal to allow member states to invest €150 billion ($164 billion) of EU loans on defense hardware, which can be spent on weapons from some third countries like the UK, Norway and Switzerland, the people said. The UK wouldn’t have to pay into the fund, but would benefit from EU states placing orders with British defense firms.

"It is vital that we improve our partnership with the EU and work together to end this war and ensure the safety of all our citizens," Lammy said in his statement.

Addition

Europe's efforts to increase pressure on Russia preceded another conversation between US President Donald Trump and Putin on Tuesday. The US is insisting that Russia agree to a 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine says it is ready to accept.

Trump announced the agreement of elements of a peace agreement before the conversation with Putin18.03.25, 07:18 • 112708 views

The EU, the G7 countries and Australia have frozen about $280 billion in assets of the Russian central bank in the form of securities and cash, mostly through the Belgian clearing house Euroclear. Sanctions imposed on prominent Russian individuals have frozen another $58 billion in assets, including homes, yachts and private jets.

The "coalition of the willing" summit discussed the fate of frozen Russian assets15.03.25, 16:02 • 44299 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

