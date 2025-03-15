The "coalition of the willing" summit discussed the fate of frozen Russian assets
The "coalition of the willing" summit discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, including the possibility of seizing frozen assets. The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen military support for Ukraine.
World leaders at the "coalition of the willing" summit today discussed the fate of frozen Russian assets, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, UNN reports, citing BBC and Sky News.
Starmer was asked whether frozen Russian assets would be confiscated and what else could be done to put pressure on Putin.
He pointed out that today's summit discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities in both the short and long term, which he said puts pressure on the Kremlin.
He says that "new commitments" have been "put on the table" and he sees Ukraine playing an "important" role in its own security arrangements in the event of a peace deal.
The British Prime Minister added that leaders discussed "how far we can go" in strengthening sanctions against Russia, including whether Russian frozen assets could be seized, an issue he calls a "complex issue".
According to Starmer, this conversation will be continued, including what else can be done with these assets.
"We want to strengthen sanctions even more. And this morning we discussed how far we can go, including the issue of frozen assets," Starmer said.
"This is a complex issue, as I think everyone understands. So we discussed further sanctions that have nothing to do with the assets that we will be promoting as a result of this morning's discussion, but we are also continuing the discussion about what else can be done about the assets themselves," the British Prime Minister noted.
