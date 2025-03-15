Starmer: there are "two pressure points" that we can apply to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The British Prime Minister stated that in order to get Russia to the negotiating table, it is necessary to increase military aid to Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on what can be done to get Russia to the negotiating table, said that there are "two points of pressure," UNN writes, citing Sky News.
Details
"The first is to increase military capabilities for Ukraine and new commitments that have been put on the table this morning in this regard," the British Prime Minister said.
"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer15.03.25, 15:22 • 177162 views
The second, he said, is a package of sanctions against Russia.
"We want to further strengthen sanctions. And this morning we discussed how far we can go, including the issue of frozen assets," Starmer said.
"This is a complex issue, as I think everyone understands. So we discussed further sanctions that have nothing to do with assets that we will be promoting as a result of this morning's discussion, but we are also continuing the discussion on what else can be done about the assets themselves," the British Prime Minister said.