Ukraine expects US approval of major drone production deal - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
11:13 AM • 152 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 8016 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 20395 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 31895 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 49208 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 49815 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 40459 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 43949 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37178 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39811 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Popular news
The Russian government plans to cut budget expenditures by 10% due to falling revenues from energy exportsMarch 12, 03:45 AM • 8440 views
Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013March 12, 04:05 AM • 10199 views
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American basesMarch 12, 04:29 AM • 11018 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 27732 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhoto07:59 AM • 13548 views
Publications
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 8134 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 38803 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 43467 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 47091 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 78365 views
BFM TV

Ukraine expects US approval of major drone production deal - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1810 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the White House to sign a document on joint UAV production. The President also emphasized the importance of completely abandoning Russian energy resources.

Ukraine expects US approval of major drone production deal - Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants to sign a major drone production agreement with the United States, but this requires White House approval. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Gordon Repinsky, editor of the German version of Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, it was about different types of drones and air defense. They work as a single system and can protect against hundreds or thousands of Iranian "Shaheds" and missiles.

We have not yet had the opportunity to sign this document. I hope that perhaps our American friends will now be more inclined to such a decision, especially after the challenges we see in the Middle East.

- said the President.

Zelenskyy also spoke about Western countries buying Russian energy resources. According to him, if the US and Europe do not buy Russian oil and gas, and the pressure on Russia is strong and clear, the war will end as soon as possible.

Otherwise, it will last longer than we anticipate. Normal people really want it to end tomorrow - or yesterday, as we say. But in any case, Russia does not have enough strength to occupy us. It just doesn't.

- said the head of state.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks peace on fair terms as a tool to end the war and save lives. At the same time, there are no grounds to talk about friendship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine