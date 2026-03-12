Ukraine expects US approval of major drone production deal - Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants to sign a major drone production agreement with the United States, but this requires White House approval. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Gordon Repinsky, editor of the German version of Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, it was about different types of drones and air defense. They work as a single system and can protect against hundreds or thousands of Iranian "Shaheds" and missiles.

We have not yet had the opportunity to sign this document. I hope that perhaps our American friends will now be more inclined to such a decision, especially after the challenges we see in the Middle East. - said the President.

Zelenskyy also spoke about Western countries buying Russian energy resources. According to him, if the US and Europe do not buy Russian oil and gas, and the pressure on Russia is strong and clear, the war will end as soon as possible.

Otherwise, it will last longer than we anticipate. Normal people really want it to end tomorrow - or yesterday, as we say. But in any case, Russia does not have enough strength to occupy us. It just doesn't. - said the head of state.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks peace on fair terms as a tool to end the war and save lives. At the same time, there are no grounds to talk about friendship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.