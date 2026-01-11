Situation in Kupyansk: Russians will not be able to regain access to the city, a sweep is underway - Trehubov

$42.990.00
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 3316 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
06:05 AM • 12218 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 21317 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 32167 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 52396 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 38863 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 31938 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 35976 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 58835 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40340 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Popular news
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visitJanuary 11, 01:06 AM • 19940 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVAJanuary 11, 01:12 AM • 18304 views
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 4852 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 11767 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 6134 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
09:33 AM • 3308 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 94336 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 120557 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 90864 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 110998 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 15571 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 18346 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 74066 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 75188 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 95627 views
Situation in Kupyansk: Russians will not be able to regain access to the city, a sweep is underway - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Russian troops will not be able to regain access to Kupyansk, where a sweep is underway. The loss of the city deprives Russia of an important railway hub and makes further offensive impossible.

Situation in Kupyansk: Russians will not be able to regain access to the city, a sweep is underway - Trehubov

It is already obvious that the Russians will not be able to regain access to the city of Kupyansk within the timeframe they need; a sweep is underway. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there were about 80 Russian servicemen in Kupyansk, but their number is gradually decreasing.

"The sweep is being carried out carefully so as not to endanger either the Ukrainian civilian population that still remains in the city, or the Ukrainian soldiers who are directly conducting this sweep. There is no particular need to rush it now, because it is already obvious that the Russians will not be able to regain access to the city, at least within the timeframe they need to complete it," Tregubov said.

According to Tregubov, Russian troops are trying to advance from the north, but these attempts are not successful.

"Although they are certainly trying to advance from the north, this is clearly not as successful an endeavor as they initially envisioned it," said the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group.

In addition, according to him, the loss of Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovy deprives Russia of the opportunity to use an important railway hub and effectively makes further offensive in this direction impossible.

Recall

Over the past day, 171 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out more than 3300 shellings. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 43 assaults.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupiansk