Situation in Kupyansk: Russians will not be able to regain access to the city, a sweep is underway - Trehubov

It is already obvious that the Russians will not be able to regain access to the city of Kupyansk within the timeframe they need; a sweep is underway. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there were about 80 Russian servicemen in Kupyansk, but their number is gradually decreasing.

"The sweep is being carried out carefully so as not to endanger either the Ukrainian civilian population that still remains in the city, or the Ukrainian soldiers who are directly conducting this sweep. There is no particular need to rush it now, because it is already obvious that the Russians will not be able to regain access to the city, at least within the timeframe they need to complete it," Tregubov said.

According to Tregubov, Russian troops are trying to advance from the north, but these attempts are not successful.

"Although they are certainly trying to advance from the north, this is clearly not as successful an endeavor as they initially envisioned it," said the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group.

In addition, according to him, the loss of Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovy deprives Russia of the opportunity to use an important railway hub and effectively makes further offensive in this direction impossible.

Recall

Over the past day, 171 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out more than 3300 shellings. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 43 assaults.