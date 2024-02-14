Russia has put about 100 Georgians on the wanted list for helping Ukraine in the war

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russia has put about 100 Georgians on the wanted list for helping Ukraine in the war

Kyiv

Russia has put on the wanted list about 100 Georgians who fought or are fighting on the side of Ukraine.

Russia has put on the wanted list about 100 Georgians who fought or fought on the side of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Mediaphone has studied the database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. By the way, the researchers copied the database, did a search, and you can see the names. The data in the search is relevant as of the beginning of February 2024.

Russia is looking for not only dozens of politicians and officials from Europe, but also the head of state, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, in criminal cases. As well as many high-ranking Ukrainian military officers and hundreds of people whom Russian investigators call "foreign mercenaries" in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Wanted members of the International Legion and other foreign units of the Ukrainian army are a large category of foreigners that was identified in the Russian Interior Ministry's "Media Zone" cards.

Image

According to Novosti Georgia, they are from Georgia:

Aleko Elisashvili, a member of the Georgian parliament, spent several months in Ukraine in March 2022 as part of the Foreign Legion of Volunteer Fighters;

Irakli Okruashvili is a former Georgian defense minister who fought in Ukraine;

Mamuka Mamulashvili is the head of the Georgian Legion;

David Katsarova is the leader of the anti-occupation movement Strength in Unity.

As well as Vano Nadradze, Rati Burduli, Koba Khabazi, Kukuri Baramidze (Dominic Mango) and others.

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
ukraineUkraine
mikheil-saakashviliMikheil Saakashvili

