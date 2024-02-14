Russia has put about 100 Georgians on the wanted list for helping Ukraine in the war

Russia has put on the wanted list about 100 Georgians who fought or fought on the side of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Mediaphone has studied the database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. By the way, the researchers copied the database, did a search, and you can see the names. The data in the search is relevant as of the beginning of February 2024.

Russia is looking for not only dozens of politicians and officials from Europe, but also the head of state, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, in criminal cases. As well as many high-ranking Ukrainian military officers and hundreds of people whom Russian investigators call "foreign mercenaries" in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Wanted members of the International Legion and other foreign units of the Ukrainian army are a large category of foreigners that was identified in the Russian Interior Ministry's "Media Zone" cards.

According to Novosti Georgia, they are from Georgia:

Aleko Elisashvili, a member of the Georgian parliament, spent several months in Ukraine in March 2022 as part of the Foreign Legion of Volunteer Fighters;

Irakli Okruashvili is a former Georgian defense minister who fought in Ukraine;

Mamuka Mamulashvili is the head of the Georgian Legion;

David Katsarova is the leader of the anti-occupation movement Strength in Unity.

As well as Vano Nadradze, Rati Burduli, Koba Khabazi, Kukuri Baramidze (Dominic Mango) and others.