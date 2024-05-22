ECHR to deliver judgment in Saakashvili v. Georgia case tomorrow

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69209 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104819 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147841 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152094 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248636 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173734 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224960 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101855 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40322 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35032 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53231 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46900 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248636 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224960 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223811 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69201 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46900 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53231 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112562 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113486 views
Actual
ECHR to deliver judgment in Saakashvili v. Georgia case tomorrow

ECHR to deliver judgment in Saakashvili v. Georgia case tomorrow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59868 views

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili claims political persecution in the criminal cases against him, alleging violations of his right to defense and the impartiality of judges, and is appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

On Thursday, May 23, the European Court of Human Rights will make a decision in the case of Saakashvili v. Georgia, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

Saakashvili claims that there was an ulterior motive behind the criminal proceedings against him - political persecution.

These are two sentences that were handed down after the change of power in 2018. Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison due to the pardon of convicted high-ranking Interior Ministry officers in the high-profile case of the death of Sandro Girgvliani and for abuse of power in the case of the beating of former MP Valeri Gelashvili. He is currently serving this sentence after returning to Georgia and being detained in 2021.

Saakashvili claims that his defense rights were violated during the proceedings against him. In particular, in Gelashvili's case, the verdicts were based on unverified rumors of two prosecution witnesses and their testimony could not be reliable as they were political opponents.

Regarding the pardoning of the defendants in the Girgvliani case, Saakashvili's lawsuit states that he was prosecuted for exercising the presidential pardon power, which is absolutely in accordance with Georgian domestic law. Saakashvili also claims that the judge who heard the case was neither impartial nor independent.

Let's add

According to the newspaper, a total of four criminal cases were opened against Saakashvili during the Georgian Dream period, two of which resulted in the former head of state being sentenced in absentia to three and six years in prison, respectively. According to the principle of sentence absorption, he must serve six years in prison.

The so-called "Jacket Case," which concerns the embezzlement of GEL 9 million from the state budget, is under consideration along with the case of the dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007. And a third case was added after Saakashvili's return in the fall of 2021 for illegal border crossing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
mikheil-saakashviliMikheil Saakashvili

Contact us about advertising