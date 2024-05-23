Lawyers to appeal ECHR decision in Saakashvili case

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 401 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81167 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140790 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145815 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240585 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172185 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163853 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148063 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112962 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111257 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 40771 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 59527 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107133 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 60472 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240585 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220215 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206708 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232757 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219865 views
06:49 PM • 401 views
05:32 PM • 13671 views
04:47 PM • 20723 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107133 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111257 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33089 views

Lawyers for former Georgian President Saakashvili will appeal the European Court of Human Rights' decision to dismiss his complaint of political persecution and unfair investigation, arguing that he was wrongfully convicted for using his presidential pardon powers.

The lawyers of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will appeal the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the complaint of political persecution and unfair criminal investigation, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

We are deeply convinced that Mikheil Saakashvili is being persecuted for political reasons and that his right to a fair trial has been violated. At the same time, he was found guilty of an act that is not considered a crime under the law. Therefore, we will file an appeal to the Grand Chamber of the European Court within the time limits established by the European Convention 

- said Bek Basilay's lawyer.

He emphasized that the decision on the absence of violations of Article 7 (absence of punishment without law) of the European Convention was made by five votes to two. Basilaya believes that this circumstance confirms the legal force of their claims.

The lawyer explained the inadmissibility of the complaint on violation of Article 18 of the Convention, which discussed the use of the criminal law mechanism by the authorities against Saakashvili, by the rejection under Articles 6 and 7. Thus, the ECtHR did not discuss this part at all.

"We hope that our arguments will be taken into account. Because condemning the president for exercising the prerogative of pardon is an illegal act. Mikheil Saakashvili's right to defense during the trial was essentially violated, and these violations were caused by political motivation," Basilaya said.

Saakashvili's lawsuit

The case of Saakashvili v. Georgia concerns two separate criminal cases initiated after the Georgian Dream came to power. Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison in 2018. Saakashvili is serving this sentence after returning to Georgia and being detained in October 2021.

Saakashvili loses case in the European Court on violation of his rights by Georgia23.05.24, 12:50 • 32600 views

First of all, the abuse of power. It is related to the beating of MP Valeri Gelashvili in 2005. Saakashvili, according to the prosecutor's office, decided to punish his opponent for criticizing him in a Tbilisi newspaper.

The second concerns the high-profile case of the death of Sandro Girgvliani. The four police officers prosecuted in connection with the crime were among the 170 law enforcement officers pardoned by the president in January 2009.

Saakashvili claims that the verdict in Gelashvili's case was based on the testimony of only two witnesses who quoted rumors. These are former parliamentary speaker Nino Burjanadze and former Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili. Both politicians were opponents of Saakashvili.

As for the other case, the lawsuit states that pardoning is a direct prerogative and right of the head of state. Saakashvili also claims that the judge who heard the case was neither impartial nor independent.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
mikheil-saakashviliMikheil Saakashvili

