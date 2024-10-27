Georgian opposition gives up parliamentary mandates
Kyiv • UNN
“Coalition for Change” and ‘Unity - National Movement’ refused parliamentary mandates, claiming electoral fraud.
In Georgia, where the results of the parliamentary elections were summarized today, the opposition "Coalition for Change" refused parliamentary mandates. The Unity-National Movement party also announced its refusal to participate in parliament, UNN reports citing Georgia Online.
According to a statement by the Georgian Central Election Commission , the ruling Green Dream - Democratic Georgia won the elections. The party pursues a pro-Russian policy. According to the announced results, it received 53.93% of the votes.
According to the Coalition for Change, "the elections were rigged and the results are not legitimate.
"We do not intend to legitimize stolen electoral votes, we are giving up our parliamentary mandates," the number one on the coalition's electoral list, Nana Malashkhia, told a briefing.
However, she said the coalition will definitely continue the fight to protect votes "until the voice of the people is heard in this country.
The leader of the Unity-National Movement party Tina Bokuchava said that a Russian-type special operation had been carried out against the Georgian people who had chosen a European future.
"We said we don't recognize the results of the elections, that in itself implies that we are not going to enter parliament," Bokuchava said.
A statement by the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, was also made public. It says that none of the opposition parties should enter the Georgian parliament.
According to Saakashvili's owls, now is the time for big protests.
"Of course no one from the opposition should enter parliament! This is not the time to sprinkle our heads with ashes about how we were deceived.
Now is the time for big protests to show the world that we are fighting for freedom and we are the people who will not put up with injustice. There is very little time!" Saakashvili wrote in social media.
Add
According to an exit poll by Edison Research, Georgian Dream won 40.9 percent of the vote, while the pro-European opposition, which is breaking barriers, won 51.9 percent.
Opposition parties disagree with the results published by the CEC and point to massive fraud.
International observers also statedthat the elections were conducted with irregularities.