Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100206 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125982 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128089 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169690 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168229 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273464 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177569 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166965 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242550 views

Saakashvili's health has improved, but his neurological condition has not changed - doctors' conclusion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33610 views

The doctors found that although Mikheil Saakashvili's health and weight improved in prison, his neurological condition and cognitive impairment did not change.

A medical consultation at the Georgian Ombudsman's Office noted positive dynamics in the health of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, which is manifested in an increase in body weight, but cognitive deterioration, anxiety, and depression still persist. This is reported by Georgia Online, according to UNN.

Details

As noted in the information disseminated by the Ombudsman's office, on January 25, doctors visited Mikheil Saakashvili at the Vivamedi clinic.

The conclusion states that there is now a positive trend, which is manifested in weight gain and a negative orthostatic test. However, according to the conclusion, cognitive impairment, muscle hypotrophy, neuropathy, anxiety, and depression persist.

According to the consultation, the positive dynamics is due to the fact that the patient has been under treatment and observation by highly professional doctors in a multidisciplinary clinic for more than a year and a half. However, all neuropsychiatric pathologies remain the same. Accordingly, the consultation believes that the patient's condition does not yet allow for firm positive prognoses,

- the Ombudsman's Office said in a statement.

Recall

Georgia is waiting for an apology from the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu, who criticized the country's authorities for the imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
mikheil-saakashviliMikheil Saakashvili

Contact us about advertising