Saakashvili's health has improved, but his neurological condition has not changed - doctors' conclusion

A medical consultation at the Georgian Ombudsman's Office noted positive dynamics in the health of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili, which is manifested in an increase in body weight, but cognitive deterioration, anxiety, and depression still persist. This is reported by Georgia Online, according to UNN.

As noted in the information disseminated by the Ombudsman's office, on January 25, doctors visited Mikheil Saakashvili at the Vivamedi clinic.

The conclusion states that there is now a positive trend, which is manifested in weight gain and a negative orthostatic test. However, according to the conclusion, cognitive impairment, muscle hypotrophy, neuropathy, anxiety, and depression persist.

According to the consultation, the positive dynamics is due to the fact that the patient has been under treatment and observation by highly professional doctors in a multidisciplinary clinic for more than a year and a half. However, all neuropsychiatric pathologies remain the same. Accordingly, the consultation believes that the patient's condition does not yet allow for firm positive prognoses, - the Ombudsman's Office said in a statement.

