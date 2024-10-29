Saakashvili calls for "continuous protests" in Georgia
Kyiv • UNN
Jailed former Georgian President Saakashvili has called for continuous protests over the falsification of the parliamentary elections. The opposition has already held a rally demanding an international verification of the voting results.
Jailed third president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has called for continuous protests over election fraud, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
"Every hour is precious! Wasting time is equal to death!" Saakashvili declares.
In an open letter published on his FB page, he says that it is not enough to rely on the reaction of Western partners - "everything should be decided on the streets of Georgia.
"Calls for calming the situation are doing Russia's job," Saakashvili says.
After the October 26 parliamentary elections, the opposition claimed that they were fraudulent and that the results should not be recognized. Last Monday, the opposition held a large rally in front of the parliament demanding an international audit and new elections under international control.
The rally lasted several hours and went off without incident. No new plans for the rallies have been announced at this time. The opposition is conducting additional consultations and says it is busy collecting evidence of election fraud.
In response, the ruling party claims that the opposition is trying to justify its defeat by talking about election fraud.