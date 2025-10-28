Kremlin tries to blame US for its own inability to conduct constructive negotiations - ISW

The Kremlin is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts aimed at forcing the United States to make decisions regarding the war in Ukraine that are beneficial to Russia, including accusing the US of its own inability to meaningfully engage in negotiations. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Kremlin officials and prominent government spokespersons in the Russian information space are beginning to more directly accuse US President Donald Trump of obstructing peace negotiations in Ukraine by refusing to agree to Russia's long-standing maximalist demands. Experts also recall Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent interview with the Hungarian channel Ultrahang.

Lavrov is trying to shift the blame from Russia's own unwillingness to compromise, baselessly accusing the Trump administration of being an obstacle to peace. Lavrov also used the interview to promote several boilerplate Russian information lines that seek to sow discord between the United States and Europe and deprive Ukraine of support from its Western partners. - note ISW.

They also quote Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that relations between the US and Russia are at a "minimal level" and that there are "timid attempts" to improve bilateral relations. Other Russian officials have publicly stated that Russia remains ready for a meeting at the leadership level, but that there has been no progress in planning such a meeting.

"The Kremlin is likely seeking to force the United States into a bilateral rapprochement and the lifting of recent economic restrictions against Russia. The Kremlin is also likely seeking to justify its refusal to compromise and negotiate an end to the war to a domestic Russian audience," analysts conclude.

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine called this statement another manipulation and imitation of peaceful intentions without any practical actions.

"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine