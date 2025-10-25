"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 20217 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 37156 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 29317 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 33524 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 28690 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 45550 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 26597 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20336 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28499 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 79356 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.4m/s
88%
737mm
Popular news
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhotoOctober 24, 08:05 PM • 13869 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - mediaOctober 24, 08:21 PM • 15550 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statementOctober 24, 10:33 PM • 15173 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - Bloomberg12:04 AM • 4958 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known01:06 AM • 11329 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 24009 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 45550 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 39871 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 39936 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 79356 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 15973 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 19271 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 31394 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 54489 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 37724 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating

"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2086 views

The Kremlin's threats of military retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the US are part of long-standing rhetorical efforts to convince the West of Russia's inevitable victory. ISW analysts note that Russia ignores the reality of minimal progress and high losses, using threats to conceal its own military weaknesses.

"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

The Kremlin's threats of a military response to the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the United States are the latest step in its long-standing rhetorical efforts to convince the West that Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable due to Russia's alleged military power and advantages over Ukraine and the West in general. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War, reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Moscow, with its constant attempts to portray Russia's victory as inevitable, "ignores the reality that Russian forces continue to make only minimal, attritional progress with disproportionately high casualty rates, and that Russia is unlikely to achieve its strategic goals in Ukraine by force in the short or medium term."

Russia often uses threats, including nuclear saber-rattling, to conceal Russia's own military weaknesses and false claims that the West and Ukraine are escalating the war to justify escalation by Russia.

- analysts point out.

According to their observations, Russia escalates the war in Ukraine as soon as it develops new weapons systems and tactics that, in Russia's opinion, will help its military efforts.

"Russia will continue to escalate the war at any moment of its choosing in the future, regardless of whether the West provides military assistance to Ukraine. The Kremlin, in particular, has not provided any guarantees that Russia will refrain from escalating the war in Ukraine, even if the United States refrains from supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine," ISW predicts.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine would still receive long-range weapons - Tomahawk - an attempt at escalation, and also promised a "serious, if not stunning" response to possible strikes by Ukraine with these missiles on Russia.

Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine23.10.25, 01:55 • 21808 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine