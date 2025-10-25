"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

The Kremlin's threats of a military response to the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the United States are the latest step in its long-standing rhetorical efforts to convince the West that Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable due to Russia's alleged military power and advantages over Ukraine and the West in general. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War, reported by UNN.

It is noted that Moscow, with its constant attempts to portray Russia's victory as inevitable, "ignores the reality that Russian forces continue to make only minimal, attritional progress with disproportionately high casualty rates, and that Russia is unlikely to achieve its strategic goals in Ukraine by force in the short or medium term."

Russia often uses threats, including nuclear saber-rattling, to conceal Russia's own military weaknesses and false claims that the West and Ukraine are escalating the war to justify escalation by Russia. - analysts point out.

According to their observations, Russia escalates the war in Ukraine as soon as it develops new weapons systems and tactics that, in Russia's opinion, will help its military efforts.

"Russia will continue to escalate the war at any moment of its choosing in the future, regardless of whether the West provides military assistance to Ukraine. The Kremlin, in particular, has not provided any guarantees that Russia will refrain from escalating the war in Ukraine, even if the United States refrains from supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine," ISW predicts.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine would still receive long-range weapons - Tomahawk - an attempt at escalation, and also promised a "serious, if not stunning" response to possible strikes by Ukraine with these missiles on Russia.

