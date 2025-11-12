Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is ready to act within the framework of obligations mutually agreed upon in the agreement with Venezuelan friends. Newsweek writes about this, as reported by UNN.

The Kremlin is ready to fully act within the framework of the obligations that were mutually agreed upon in this agreement with our Venezuelan friends. - Lavrov said.

The publication notes that Russia and Venezuela have long-standing diplomatic, economic, and military ties, dating back to the time of former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez. A Kalashnikov ammunition plant opened in Venezuela in July, and a Russian cargo plane, sanctioned by the US and known for transporting defense equipment to Venezuela, landed in the country late last month, according to flight records.

The United States military is modernizing a long-abandoned former Cold War-era naval base in the Caribbean, indicating preparations for sustained operations that could support potential actions in Venezuela.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia continues to maintain contacts with Venezuela amid the tense situation in the Caribbean and US activity.