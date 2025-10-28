"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US concept

The statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's alleged readiness to "accept the US concept for Ukraine" and "move forward in practical terms" is another manipulation. This is stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

They believe that Moscow is repeating an old scheme: imitating peaceful intentions without any practical actions.

Russia has repeatedly declared its "desire for peace" while refusing to cease fire. Also, through such statements, the Kremlin tries to present itself as a "peacemaker" to avoid new sanctions and buy time - noted the CCD.

They are convinced that Lavrov's words are not about a desire for peace – in this way, the Kremlin is trying to mislead the international community and impose its conditions on Ukraine and its partners.

"Without a ceasefire, all of Moscow's talks about 'concepts' or 'peace initiatives' remain a fake. And Russia has repeatedly proven this with its actions," summarized the CCD.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept.

Lavrov: The conversation with Rubio went really well, as the US ultimately saw no need for a personal meeting