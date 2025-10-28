"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US concept

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 29255 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 43646 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 58873 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 48057 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 50580 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 40464 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42826 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37185 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35047 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28873 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
80%
740mm
Popular news
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 45467 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 34467 views
Sent to a military camp, interrogated and bullied: Ukraine managed to rescue 17 more children and teenagers from occupationOctober 27, 05:11 PM • 10431 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died06:47 PM • 14194 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 13265 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 34555 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 45533 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 58873 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 98931 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 121045 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Turkey
China
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 13329 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 50409 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 63896 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 67820 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 77781 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile

"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US concept

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

The statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Putin's readiness to accept the US concept for Ukraine is a manipulation. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine states that Moscow is imitating peaceful intentions without practical actions.

"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US concept

The statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's alleged readiness to "accept the US concept for Ukraine" and "move forward in practical terms" is another manipulation. This is stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

They believe that Moscow is repeating an old scheme: imitating peaceful intentions without any practical actions.

Russia has repeatedly declared its "desire for peace" while refusing to cease fire. Also, through such statements, the Kremlin tries to present itself as a "peacemaker" to avoid new sanctions and buy time

- noted the CCD.

They are convinced that Lavrov's words are not about a desire for peace – in this way, the Kremlin is trying to mislead the international community and impose its conditions on Ukraine and its partners.

"Without a ceasefire, all of Moscow's talks about 'concepts' or 'peace initiatives' remain a fake. And Russia has repeatedly proven this with its actions," summarized the CCD.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept.

Lavrov: The conversation with Rubio went really well, as the US ultimately saw no need for a personal meeting26.10.25, 22:23 • 17785 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine