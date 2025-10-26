Lavrov: The conversation with Rubio went really well, as the US ultimately saw no need for a personal meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Hungarian YouTube channel "Ultrahang" that his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 20 went "really well," if the US canceled their personal meeting after that conversation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, the conversation with Rubio went "really well," if the US did not see the need for a personal meeting as a result.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that the prospects for a new meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump depend on Washington.

"So there is an initiative, and we are polite people. When we are invited, we say that we agree and let's agree on the format, place and time. US President Trump ... said that the invitation is canceled. Later, the Americans said that 'cancellation' means 'postponement'. So everything depends on the initiator," Lavrov said.

Context

US President Donald Trump canceled a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest. Preparations for the summit reached an impasse when Moscow canceled a personal preparatory meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to media reports, during a tense phone call, Lavrov told Rubio that Russia would not agree to a freeze on the front line in Ukraine.

