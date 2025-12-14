$42.270.00
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 28667 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 52714 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 37835 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
December 13, 01:58 PM • 37639 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 30934 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19539 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18673 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16370 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14349 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Russia continues a large-scale campaign to falsify historical memory, using pseudo-historical "research" for informational influence on neighboring states. In particular, in 2025, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations published a 400-page "History of Lithuania" with a preface by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia uses pseudo-history as a tool to pressure neighboring countries - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia continues a large-scale campaign to falsify historical memory, using pseudo-historical "research" for informational influence on neighboring states. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation with reference to EUvsDisinfo analysts, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, in 2025, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations published a 400-page "History of Lithuania" with a foreword by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The publication is presented as an academic work, but in fact it is a product of Kremlin propaganda aimed at undermining Lithuanian statehood and justifying Moscow's aggressive policy.

The book silences the crimes of the Soviet regime, claims that Lithuania "was never independent," and its occupation by the USSR is presented as "beneficial." The restoration of independence in 1991 is called "undemocratic," and current Lithuanian politicians are portrayed as "Russophobic radicals."

- the message says.

This publication is part of a series. Earlier, the same institute published a "History of Ukraine" with similar falsifications, which formed the basis of Putin's narrative about "historical unity" and were used by the Kremlin to justify the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The main author of both books is Maxim Grigoriev - not a historian by profession, but an active participant in Kremlin information operations against Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Lithuania
Ukraine