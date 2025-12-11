$42.180.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ultimatums and threats instead of diplomacy: the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's report to the Federation Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Sergei Lavrov's report to the Federation Council showed that the Kremlin is ready to speak only the language of threats. He accused the West of "animalistic Russophobia" and threatened war for "hostile steps."

Ultimatums and threats instead of diplomacy: the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's report to the Federation Council

The report by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the Federation Council showed that the Kremlin is actually ready to speak only the language of threats and ultimatums, not diplomacy. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that apart from formal statements about Russia's alleged support for "Trump's desire for dialogue" and the absence of "even thoughts of war with Europe," Lavrov's entire speech contained threats, intimidation, and accusations against the West.

Lavrov accused Europeans of "animalistic Russophobia," "neo-Nazism," "hindering the peace process," and "inciting Ukraine to continue fighting," and also threatened Europe with war for "any steps" that the Kremlin would consider "hostile."

- indicate in the CPD.

They emphasize that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry once again repeated a set of propaganda theses about the "Nazi regime in Kyiv," the "new world order," etc., and stated that "the foreign policy course of the Russian Federation is not subject to revision," and called the goals of the war against Ukraine "legitimate and just."

"This once again confirms that the true plans of the Russians are to continue the aggressive war, and all statements about readiness for negotiations are a smokescreen and a way to buy time," the CPD summarizes.

Context

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated about an alleged "agreement" with the United States to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine. He positively assessed US President Donald Trump's "peace plan."

In addition, Lavrov noted that Europe should not count on negotiations with Russia, as its elites seek a "strategic defeat" of the Russian Federation.

ISW: The Kremlin, through Lavrov, is trying to convince the West to stop supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression14.11.25, 07:41 • 4526 views

