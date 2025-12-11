$42.280.10
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Lavrov: Russia submitted additional proposals to the US on collective security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia submitted additional proposals to the US on collective security guarantees. He emphasized that the guarantees cannot be limited to Ukraine alone.

Lavrov: Russia submitted additional proposals to the US on collective security guarantees

Russia has submitted additional proposals to the United States regarding collective security guarantees. This was stated by the head of the aggressor country's foreign ministry, Sergey Lavrov, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media."

Details

According to Lavrov, "when discussing security guarantees, one cannot limit oneself to Ukraine alone."

We have submitted additional proposals to our American colleagues regarding collective security guarantees.

- Lavrov stated.

He added that neither Ukraine nor European countries, which he cynically called "Ukraine's masters," have shown any proposals.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there was an alleged "agreement" with the United States to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine. He positively assessed US President Donald Trump's "peace plan."

At the same time, Sergey Lavrov's recent report to the Federation Council showed that in reality, the Kremlin is ready to speak only the language of threats and ultimatums, not diplomacy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine