Russia has submitted additional proposals to the United States regarding collective security guarantees. This was stated by the head of the aggressor country's foreign ministry, Sergey Lavrov, UNN reports with reference to Russian "media."

Details

According to Lavrov, "when discussing security guarantees, one cannot limit oneself to Ukraine alone."

We have submitted additional proposals to our American colleagues regarding collective security guarantees. - Lavrov stated.

He added that neither Ukraine nor European countries, which he cynically called "Ukraine's masters," have shown any proposals.

Recall

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that there was an alleged "agreement" with the United States to continue working on ending the war in Ukraine. He positively assessed US President Donald Trump's "peace plan."

At the same time, Sergey Lavrov's recent report to the Federation Council showed that in reality, the Kremlin is ready to speak only the language of threats and ultimatums, not diplomacy.