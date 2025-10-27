There are no deadlines, but readiness remains: Ushakov on the meeting between Trump and Putin

There are no guidelines yet regarding the timing of the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but the readiness for it remains. This was stated by the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Yuriy Ushakov, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

There are no guidelines, but the fundamental readiness to hold a meeting, if it is worked out by experts, remains. - said Ushakov.

Recall

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the President of the Russian Federation, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between the negotiators on preparations for peace talks.