$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 12041 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16763 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29448 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 26096 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31290 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37820 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40706 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36496 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34446 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29439 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92051 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
There are no deadlines, but readiness remains: Ushakov on the meeting between Trump and Putin

Kyiv

 • 736 views

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that readiness for a meeting between Putin and Trump remains, although the dates have not been set. Earlier, a meeting in Budapest was canceled due to unsuccessful preparatory talks.

There are no deadlines, but readiness remains: Ushakov on the meeting between Trump and Putin

There are no guidelines yet regarding the timing of the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but the readiness for it remains. This was stated by the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Yuriy Ushakov, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

There are no guidelines, but the fundamental readiness to hold a meeting, if it is worked out by experts, remains.

- said Ushakov.

Recall

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the President of the Russian Federation, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between the negotiators on preparations for peace talks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

