Putin was ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the US concept - Lavrov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly stated his readiness to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergey Lavrov, according to UNN, citing Russian "media."

Details

According to Lavrov, this statement was made by Putin during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. Lavrov stated that Putin allegedly repeated in detail every element of the concept that US special representative Steve Witkoff brought with him.

At the same time, according to Lavrov, the parties "agreed to take a break." In other words, they simply did not decide anything and went their separate ways to think.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump stated that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin should focus on ending the war in Ukraine, not on missile tests.