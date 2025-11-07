Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questions

ukenru
05:00 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 24682 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32325 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20340 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 14991 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13414 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 13769 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 984 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 3462 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 11014 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 20632 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 32637 views
Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov denied media reports that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov had lost Putin's favor, stating that the minister continues to lead Russia's diplomacy. However, Lavrov was absent from an important meeting in Moscow, and the 75-year-old minister will not attend the G20 summit, which was previously his prerogative.

Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questions

"Distrust" of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kremlin is merely a rumor that has no place in reality. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, denied media reports that Lavrov had lost his former favor with the dictator.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media and Reuters.

Details

Moscow government representative Dmitry Peskov publicly denied reports from world publications that the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, had allegedly fallen out of favor in the Kremlin and did not enjoy the trust of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Peskov, there is no basis for such claims.

There is nothing true in these reports... Lavrov continues to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and still holds his position.

- Peskov's statements read.

Reference

Lavrov, 75, a veteran of Soviet diplomacy known for his "decisive" negotiating style, was absent from an important Kremlin meeting this week, which he usually attended.

Also, "Putin has chosen a different person to attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this month, a role previously filled by Lavrov," Reuters writes.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "the Alaskan process is not over". Russia is awaiting Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response regarding the "concept of Ukrainian settlement" conveyed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ihor Telezhnikov

The Diplomat
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
South Africa
United States
Ukraine