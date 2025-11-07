Kremlin denies rumors of Lavrov's "disfavor," but details raise questions

"Distrust" of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kremlin is merely a rumor that has no place in reality. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, denied media reports that Lavrov had lost his former favor with the dictator.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media and Reuters.

Details

Moscow government representative Dmitry Peskov publicly denied reports from world publications that the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergey Lavrov, had allegedly fallen out of favor in the Kremlin and did not enjoy the trust of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Peskov, there is no basis for such claims.

There is nothing true in these reports... Lavrov continues to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and still holds his position. - Peskov's statements read.

Reference

Lavrov, 75, a veteran of Soviet diplomacy known for his "decisive" negotiating style, was absent from an important Kremlin meeting this week, which he usually attended.

Also, "Putin has chosen a different person to attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this month, a role previously filled by Lavrov," Reuters writes.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "the Alaskan process is not over". Russia is awaiting Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response regarding the "concept of Ukrainian settlement" conveyed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.