Ukraine may reintroduce penalty points for traffic violations: a draft law has been registered

A group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing to reintroduce penalty points in Ukraine for drivers for various traffic violations (PDD), which were abolished in 2020. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 14133.

Today, October 21, bill No. 14133 "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding increasing road safety by introducing a system of penalty points" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Currently, the text of the bill is not available on the Rada's website, however, according to one of the authors, the document provides for the introduction of a new type of penalty for drivers - penalty points.

Drivers who violate traffic rules will receive from 1 to 5 points (depending on the severity of the offense).

If a driver accumulates 15 points within a year (or 10 if the license was obtained less than a year ago) - the validity of his license will be temporarily suspended.

To regain the right to drive, it will be necessary to retake training and pass an exam.

All data on points will be entered into the Register of Administrative Offenses and displayed in "Diia".

It is worth noting that the introduction of penalty points in Ukraine is not a novelty at all, as they were introduced in 2015.

Then, according to the legislation, every citizen who has the right to drive a vehicle was credited with 150 points annually from the beginning of the year (from the day of obtaining the right to drive a vehicle) until the end of the year.

In case of recording a traffic safety violation in automatic mode, a certain number of points was deducted from the total number of points of the citizen who committed the violation.

Already in 2020, this sanction was abolished when deputies adopted bill No. 2809, which excluded the concept of "penalty points" from the list of penalties for traffic violations from the legislation.

However, in January 2022, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to reintroduce penalty points for drivers for various traffic violations.

It is expected that traffic violations will be assessed in the range of one to five penalty points:

1 point – unfastened seat belt, transportation of children without a car seat;

2 points – exceeding the speed limit by 20 km/h, violating rules for passing intersections, overtaking, public transport stops, not maintaining distance, using a mobile phone while driving;

3 points – violating rules for movement and stopping in a public transport lane, not yielding to ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars, exceeding the number of passengers in public transport;

5 points – exceeding the established speed by more than 50 km/h, creating an emergency situation, fleeing the scene of an accident.

It is noted that in case a driver accumulates twelve or more penalty points, and a driver who received a driver's license for the first time – eight or more penalty points, National Police officers may decide to temporarily seize the driver's license.

The driver can appeal the suspension of the license in court, but during the consideration of the case, the driver will still not be able to drive.

If the court decides to suspend the driver's license, the driver will have to retake the theoretical and practical training course at a driving school.

Driver's penalty points will be reset after one year (365 days) from the date of their accrual.

The document has been "lying" in parliament for almost three years without movement.

