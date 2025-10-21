Ukraine may reintroduce penalty points for traffic violations: a draft law has been registered

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
05:01 PM • 4284 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
03:33 PM • 12402 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 17220 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 26218 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 18115 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 20631 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 22296 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 21922 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20814 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19499 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41521 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 11322 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCCOctober 21, 11:05 AM • 9584 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 19863 views
Would have symbolic meaning: Kyslytsya drew parallels between Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest and events of 195601:20 PM • 5812 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 26236 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 41672 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 40414 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 47052 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 104114 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Radosław Sikorski
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media04:48 PM • 2120 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 19997 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 35900 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 27163 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 83294 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating
Nord Stream

Ukraine may reintroduce penalty points for traffic violations: a draft law has been registered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1282 views

A group of people's deputies has registered a draft law proposing to restore the penalty point system for drivers for traffic violations, which was abolished in 2020. Drivers will receive 1 to 5 points for violations, and accumulating 15 points (10 for new drivers) will lead to a temporary suspension of their license.

Ukraine may reintroduce penalty points for traffic violations: a draft law has been registered

A group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing to reintroduce penalty points in Ukraine for drivers for various traffic violations (PDD), which were abolished in 2020. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 14133.

Details

Today, October 21, bill No. 14133 "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and other legislative acts of Ukraine regarding increasing road safety by introducing a system of penalty points" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Currently, the text of the bill is not available on the Rada's website, however, according to one of the authors, the document provides for the introduction of a new type of penalty for drivers - penalty points.

Drivers who violate traffic rules will receive from 1 to 5 points (depending on the severity of the offense).

If a driver accumulates 15 points within a year (or 10 if the license was obtained less than a year ago) - the validity of his license will be temporarily suspended.

To regain the right to drive, it will be necessary to retake training and pass an exam.

All data on points will be entered into the Register of Administrative Offenses and displayed in "Diia".

Addition

It is worth noting that the introduction of penalty points in Ukraine is not a novelty at all, as they were introduced in 2015.

Then, according to the legislation, every citizen who has the right to drive a vehicle was credited with 150 points annually from the beginning of the year (from the day of obtaining the right to drive a vehicle) until the end of the year.

In case of recording a traffic safety violation in automatic mode, a certain number of points was deducted from the total number of points of the citizen who committed the violation.

Already in 2020, this sanction was abolished when deputies adopted bill No. 2809, which excluded the concept of "penalty points" from the list of penalties for traffic violations from the legislation.

However, in January 2022, a bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to reintroduce penalty points for drivers for various traffic violations.

It is expected that traffic violations will be assessed in the range of one to five penalty points:

  • 1 point – unfastened seat belt, transportation of children without a car seat;
    • 2 points – exceeding the speed limit by 20 km/h, violating rules for passing intersections, overtaking, public transport stops, not maintaining distance, using a mobile phone while driving;
      • 3 points – violating rules for movement and stopping in a public transport lane, not yielding to ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars, exceeding the number of passengers in public transport;
        • 5 points – exceeding the established speed by more than 50 km/h, creating an emergency situation, fleeing the scene of an accident.

          It is noted that in case a driver accumulates twelve or more penalty points, and a driver who received a driver's license for the first time – eight or more penalty points, National Police officers may decide to temporarily seize the driver's license.

          The driver can appeal the suspension of the license in court, but during the consideration of the case, the driver will still not be able to drive.

          If the court decides to suspend the driver's license, the driver will have to retake the theoretical and practical training course at a driving school.

          Driver's penalty points will be reset after one year (365 days) from the date of their accrual.

          The document has been "lying" in parliament for almost three years without movement.

          Recall

          A group of people's deputies registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to significantly increase responsibility for speeding by drivers. In particular, fines can reach up to 3.4 thousand hryvnias.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          SocietyPolitics
          Road traffic accident
          National Police of Ukraine
          Verkhovna Rada
          Ukraine